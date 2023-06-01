Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mardi Gras, a longtime summertime tradition, will be returning on June 30 with the Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade.

Registration is now open for anyone who'd like to sign up their group and organization for the parade. Registrations can be downloaded at TysonCenter.com or by contacting the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850.

The Mardi Gras Parade is often considered the opening act for Saturday in the Park, which occurs July 1.

Bring your family and friends to the Mardi Gras Parade at 6 p.m. June 30, with the parade starting at the Tyson before going Pierce Street, turning east on Third Street, ending on Iowa Street.

Tens of thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowds. So, grab your spot early.