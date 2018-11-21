On Nov. 12 the world lost a true super hero; one that didn’t wear a cape, but used a pen to create a universe.
Stanley Martin Lieber, aka Stan Lee, was the legendary mind behind such comic book characters as Spider Man, the X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther, Daredevil and many, many more.
Without Lee, Marvel Comics wouldn’t be the major entertainment force it is today and the world wouldn’t be quite as imaginative, innovative and as full of wonder.
Lee’s mission was one of equality. He taught us it was ok to be different…to embrace our differences. Civil rights was always a driving point of his stories and losing him right now, in a time of great racial divide, is a hard blow to take.
Lee left a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten any time soon. His legions of fans will pass down his legacy proudly for many generations to come.
I wanted to leave you this week with an essay about racism Lee wrote in 1968:
“Let's lay it right on the line. Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. But, unlike a team of costumed super-villains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun. The only way to destroy them is to expose them—to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are. The bigot is an unreasoning hater—one who hates blindly, fanatically, indiscriminately. If his hang-up is black men, he hates ALL black men. If a redhead once offended him, he hates ALL redheads. If some foreigner beat him to a job, he’s down on ALL foreigners. He hates people he’s never seen—people he’s never known—with equal intensity—with equal venom.
"Now, we’re not trying to say it’s unreasonable for one human being to bug another. But, although anyone has the right to dislike another individual, it’s totally irrational, patently insane to condemn an entire race—to despise an entire nation—to vilify an entire religion. Sooner or later, we must learn to judge each other on our own merits. Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill out hearts with tolerance. For then, and only then, will we be truly worthy of the concept that man was created in the image of God–a God who calls us ALL—His children.” – Stan Lee
Rest well, Stan, and thank you for being a force of good in the universe. Excelsior!