When it came to racism, the pen was Stan Lee's superpower

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, comic book writer Stan Lee waves to the audience after being introduced onstage at the "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" tribute event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lee, the master and creator behind Marvel's biggest superheroes, died at age 95 Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at a Los Angeles hospital. The Marvel wizard used his pen to conquer real-world foes like racism and xenophobia. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

 Chris Pizzello

On Nov. 12 the world lost a true super hero; one that didn’t wear a cape, but used a pen to create a universe.

Photo2/with President George W. Bush

Then-President George W. Bush presents the 2008 National Medal of Arts to comic book creator Stan Lee on Nov. 17, 2008, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. 

Stanley Martin Lieber, aka Stan Lee, was the legendary mind behind such comic book characters as Spider Man, the X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther, Daredevil and many, many more.

A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time

FILE - In this July 21, 2011, file photo, Stan Lee poses for a portrait at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego. Comic book genius Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book, has died. He was 95. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Without Lee, Marvel Comics wouldn’t be the major entertainment force it is today and the world wouldn’t be quite as imaginative, innovative and as full of wonder.

A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time

In this April 2002 file photo, Stan Lee, creator of comic-book franchises such as "Spider-Man," "The Incredible Hulk" and "X-Men," smiles during a photo session in his office in Santa Monica, Calif. Lee died Monday at age 95.

Lee’s mission was one of equality. He taught us it was ok to be different…to embrace our differences. Civil rights was always a driving point of his stories and losing him right now, in a time of great racial divide, is a hard blow to take.

Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies

FILE - In this April 11, 2012, file photo,Stan Lee arrives at the premiere of "The Avengers" in Los Angeles. Comic book genius Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book, has died. He was 95. The creative dynamo who revolutionized the comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk, was declared dead Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Lee left a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten any time soon. His legions of fans will pass down his legacy proudly for many generations to come.

Photo3/1976

Stan Lee, standing, then-publisher of Marvel Comics, discusses a "Spider-Man" comic book cover with artist John Romita in 1976 at Marvel headquarters in New York. 

I wanted to leave you this week with an essay about racism Lee wrote in 1968:

“Let's lay it right on the line. Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. But, unlike a team of costumed super-villains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun. The only way to destroy them is to expose them—to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are. The bigot is an unreasoning hater—one who hates blindly, fanatically, indiscriminately. If his hang-up is black men, he hates ALL black men. If a redhead once offended him, he hates ALL redheads. If some foreigner beat him to a job, he’s down on ALL foreigners. He hates people he’s never seen—people he’s never known—with equal intensity—with equal venom.

"Now, we’re not trying to say it’s unreasonable for one human being to bug another. But, although anyone has the right to dislike another individual, it’s totally irrational, patently insane to condemn an entire race—to despise an entire nation—to vilify an entire religion. Sooner or later, we must learn to judge each other on our own merits. Sooner or later, if man is ever to be worthy of his destiny, we must fill out hearts with tolerance. For then, and only then, will we be truly worthy of the concept that man was created in the image of God–a God who calls us ALL—His children.” – Stan Lee

Rest well, Stan, and thank you for being a force of good in the universe. Excelsior!

Hugh Jackman, Stan Lee

Actor Hugh Jackman, left, talks to legendary comic book creator Stan Lee, right, after an interview at the Comic-Con 2008 convention in San Diego. Attending Comic-Con is often a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many con-goers, but it's just another summertime destination for the likes of "The Wolverine" star Jackman.

