REO Speedwagon coming to the Orpheum Theatre

The classic rock band REO Speedwagon is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Formed in 1967, signed in 1971 and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon's unrelenting drive helped to spur on a burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. The band is best known for such fan favorites as "Keep on Loving You," "Take It on the Run" and "Can't Fight This Feeling."
The concert is scheduled for March 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale at Orpheumlive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.
