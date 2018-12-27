With New Year’s right around the corner, who would be better to talk to about the holiday than former bar owner and current member of Sioux City’s City Council, Rhonda Capron?
Starting with Rhonda’s Place, then moving on to Rhonda’s Silver Spur and finally Rhonda’s Speakeasy, Capron was in the bar business for 30 years. Over those years she has presided at many New Year’s Eve parties and has even welcomed patrons into her establishments on New Year’s Day, when most drinking spots are closed.
Knowing these things, what does the New Year’s holiday personally mean to Capron?
“It means it’s the start of another year,” said Capron. “I get excited about it because we have a lot of things to be thankful for. You’ve just got to make every moment a good moment.”
Many times bar owners have a different perspective of the holidays than the customers enjoying libations at their bars. The holidays usually give the proprietors a much needed boost in profits while providing their patrons with holiday cheer.
“I love New Year’s,” said Capron. “There are always a lot of fun things happening. I always had events going on when I was running my bar. We were a neighborhood bar, so it was like a family. Everything revolved around all the people who came to the bar. We all made it good for each other.”
As with many other holidays, people tend to overdo the imbibing of alcoholic beverages, but it is all in the name of having fun with good friends.
“I think people just like to party on New Year’s Eve,” said Capron. “It’s about the adrenaline, the camaraderie, friendship…it seems like on New Year’s Eve you get together with all of your friends and just appreciate each other and have a great time. Cheers to the New Year, is what I say.”
All bar proprietors have stories about happenings at their respective bars, and Capron isn’t excluded from this one bit. She used to have a tradition on Friday nights and New Year’s Eve involving a horse walking through her speakeasy.
“A good friend of mine, Joe Dunn, had a horse and every Friday night and New Year’s he would ride it through the bar,” said Capron. “The horse knew where to go in…it was a ritual. The horse knew he had to go to the end of the building where the band was. We would open the door and the horse would go through and onto the dance floor. He’d then go to the front of the bar and back out into the parking lot. I rode the horse through the bar a few times. I remember after that we would gallop through the parking lot and have a good time. It was a beautiful, well-behaved horse and he loved the attention. That was always fun.
“I also did a lot of charity stuff when I ran the bar. We’d do charities for people who had cancer or were going through a hard time. When I was running for city council, we had an auction…so many people showed up. Doing something like that, you really find out who your friends are. You find out how much people really appreciate you and love you for the things you do for people. I do this because I care; that’s me…that’s how I live my life…that’s how I was brought up.”
How have things changed for Capron after she gave up the bar life and joined the city council?
“It’s changed quite a bit because I never go out,” said the city council member who now runs a senior support business.
“I was never a big drinker to begin with, but it was my business. I enjoyed my business and my people. This New Year’s Eve I’m going to be taking care of someone. I’ll be doing an overnight with a gal. It’s changed dramatically; it’s no longer about the glitz and being the party girl like I was at the bar before. I’m taking care of people who need help, and it’s a less stressful environment. I tell you what, when you have a bar, not only are you a bartender; you are also a babysitter, a counselor, a doctor and a lawyer…you’re a little of everything. I’ve heard some stories. If I wrote a book, I’d have to leave town.”
With all the fun times throughout the 30 years of bar ownership, what was the reason Capron decided to get out of the business?
“I was in it for 30 years and my people got 30 years older,” said Capron. “Now they have kids and grandkids, so things aren’t like they used to be. People have different directions they go and if you don’t change your clientele, or they don’t change, everybody slows down. I thought I’d been busy for 30 years and I loved it. It brought me so many friends, some of who have passed on. It’s your circle of life. I’ve found something now that I’m content with and love. It fills my heart.”
As is true of every New Year’s, people start the year with a resolution. Capron will use her resolution to make sure she appreciates every moment of life.
“My New Year’s resolution is to make every moment a blessing,” she said. “That’s what we have. It doesn’t matter if you have money or power…your heart makes you somebody. It’s about passing on the good feelings and the love. You have to embrace people. You get what you put into it. If you want something back, you have to put something out.”