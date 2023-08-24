DR. WALLACE: My older sister is in college, and she has been spending the last year or so eating only a plant-based diet. She wants me to follow in her footsteps if I’m interested, so she’s encouraging me to do this while she’s visiting our home this summer. I am her younger sister and a senior in high school.

Do you feel plant-based foods are more nutritious? And would I be getting a lot of benefits by eating more plant-based foods? — Curious About This, via email

CURIOUS ABOUT THIS: According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, just because a particular product is plant-based doesn’t necessarily mean that it is actually healthier. Some prepared, pre-made, plant-based foods and beverages can vary widely in the actual amount of nutrition they provide.

Indeed, a variety of nutrients can be obtained from plant-based foods, but this may still require you to do additional planning to make sure that you are ingesting all the minerals, vitamins and protein that your particular body needs.

I suggest that you start by speaking to both your personal medical doctor and a nutritionist in your area. Many people these days do choose to consume more plant-based foods to obtain the health benefits associated with eating more fruits and vegetables. There can also be benefits to the environment as well.

If you do elect to follow in your sister’s footsteps, I suggest that you do so gradually, perhaps by designating certain days of the week to begin eating meatless meals, for example.

MY FRIENDS AND I WANT TO HELP MAUI

DR. WALLACE: I was sickened to see the devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, just like a lot of other Americans were when they heard about this terrible tragedy. My friends and I are in high school and we want to find a good way to help Hawaii, and particularly Lahaina after these horrible fires. - High School Students on the Mainland, via email

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ON THE MAINLAND: A great standard for any natural disaster is the American Red Cross. They always need help assessing damage and distributing supplies. They also work with the Maui Humane Society to provide shelter, personnel and fosters for those people who need help.

The Salvation Army and the Maui District Office of the Hawaii Department of Health are also good places to contact. Call 808-984-8202 to learn more about how your group may be able to assist them,

Finally, there is a Maui Strong Fund, which has the backing of the local government. The Hawaii Community Foundation operates the Maui Strong Fund, and it is backed by the Hawaii Governor’s Office. You can be sure your financial donation will go where it is needed by donating to this great organization who are already moving now to help out all they can in the local community.

Go here to learn more: https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/strengthening/maui-strong-fund.

