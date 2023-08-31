DR. WALLACE: Dr. Wallace, before I even start my question, I'm going to tell you that I am 21 years old and a junior in college. I mention this because I know you are very much opposed to the underage drinking of alcohol.

I'm actually not much of a drinker anyhow, even though I have tried sipping a few drinks here and there since I became of legal age.

Anyhow, I was out at a campfire in the high altitudes by a lake this summer, and someone brought out a flask of alcohol and suggested we all drink it in order to stay warm. Everyone seemed to agree, so the flask was passed around. When it reached me, I just took a tiny sip, and then I passed when the "second round" came along.

The funny thing is I didn't feel any warmer after sipping a bit of whiskey. Was that just my imagination because I'm cautious about alcohol overall? — Not Really a Drinker, via email

NOT REALLY A DRINKER: Drinking alcohol can make your mind feel as if you're warmer, but in reality, it actually lowers your core body temperature and increases your risk of hypothermia! Consuming alcohol has the effect of reversing the normal processes that control our body temperature.

In addition, consuming alcohol will reduce the reflex of shivering, which is also not good. Why? This is because shivering is one of the first ways a cold body will try to reflexively create warmth.

I suggest you educate your friends on these facts before your next high-altitude campfire!

MY SUMMER HAS BEEN SO BORING

DR. WALLACE: I had a boring summer so far, and now that makes me feel like there might be something wrong with me or with my life. I have a few close friends, but we really didn't do anything out of the ordinary this summer. We just hung out a bit like we usually do during the school year. I have a little time left before we go back to school.

Is there anything exciting that I can do over the next two weeks? — Feeling Stagnant, via email

FEELING STAGNANT: Indecisiveness and avoidance of new things contribute to boredom and stagnation in one's personal life. A key is to try something new, even if you don't know in advance if you will like it or not. In any case, you'll likely interact with new people, and that's a key, too. Oftentimes, we meet someone interesting who inspires us in some way. And if at first you don't find anything new that's fun, or meet anyone new that makes you look at life differently, keep at it.

Take your time and go at your own pace. The good news is that trying something once that you don't like can be crossed off your list with no repercussions at all. The same goes with meeting new people. There are always more people to meet and new activities to try.

You might want to continue to try new activities on weekends even after the summer ends. At some point, you'll likely catch a spark that puts a bounce back in your step.