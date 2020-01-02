Robin Blakely Vaughan pulls inspiration from rural living in her paintings

Vaughan: "I would love to be outside, but it's hard to do that here (in winter). I have an art room at home and I sit and listen to music, watch my dogs sleep and listen to my husband watch TV. That is where my happy space is."

Weekender: How do different emotions affect your creative process?

Vaughan: "As a rule, if I don't feel well, I don't paint. Really, that doesn't happen very often. I'm generally in a very happy mood. I need to go in there and work when I get angry or sad one day, but that rarely happens."

Weekender: When and how do you know a work is complete?

Vaughan: "I don't know that I ever think it's complete. I can work on something so much that I ruin it. There is a very fine line on where to stop. I get feedback from my husband, my friends and family. I'm usually pretty happy with them when they are finished. Usually my husband has to tell me to stop it."

Weekender: Why did you join Art SUX Gallery? How has the experience been so far?