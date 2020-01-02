Robin Blakely Vaughan pulls inspiration from rural living in her paintings

Born in Onawa, Iowa, and raised on a farm between Rodney and Smithland, Robin Blakely Vaughan specializes in painting rural scenes with acrylic paints.
She loved art in high school, but her father coaxed her into joining the Air Force at 18. She ended up spending 22 years in the Air Force, which is where she met her husband, Andy.
After retiring, Andy talked her into getting back into art.
You can find her work in Onawa at Found at Nine Two Six, JJ's Treasures & More and Family 1st Dental. In Sioux City, you can view her work at Secondhand Finds & Furnishings and Art SUX Gallery.
Weekender: When, how and why did you get into creating art?
Vaughan: "I've always liked drawing. It is peaceful and relaxing. I had three really good teachers in elementary and high school. Pam Anderson was out of Sloan, Mr. Jingles from Mapleton and Kurt Hesse. I actually sold some paintings in high school for gas money. It makes me happy when people like my art. If I can make someone smile, I feel like I've done what I needed to do."
Weekender: Who are some of your biggest artistic influences?
Vaughan: "I really like Grant Wood and Pollock. I also like Andrew Wyeth and Sam Thorpe. Thorpe has beautiful landscapes and lots of animals, as well."
Weekender: What in life inspires you to create?
Vaughan: "My soul is happy. I feel happy. I enjoy colors and bright things. I enjoy people and animals; they give me happiness. I like to recreate them and I like people to see the world through my eyes. I also think with my military service, some of my works are inspired by the places I've traveled to. Eventually I'd like to do a series dealing with the places I've been stationed; paint Japanese rose blossoms, things like that. I was over there for five years."
Weekender: What are your favorite mediums to use?
Vaughan: "Acrylic. I also love to do pastel drawings, but I haven't had enough time for those. I do really love oil, too, but I haven't had the patience to wait."
Weekender: Do you think growing up where you did influenced the work you do today? How?
Vaughan: "Absolutely. I grew up on a farm and we had animals. We had pigs and horses, dogs and cats. I learned to appreciate and love the land. The corn, the crops, the animals; it made me why I'm so sensitive and pro-animal. I see the beauty in things that others might not see."
Weekender: Describe your ideal work environment.
Vaughan: "I would love to be outside, but it's hard to do that here (in winter). I have an art room at home and I sit and listen to music, watch my dogs sleep and listen to my husband watch TV. That is where my happy space is."
Weekender: How do different emotions affect your creative process?
Vaughan: "As a rule, if I don't feel well, I don't paint. Really, that doesn't happen very often. I'm generally in a very happy mood. I need to go in there and work when I get angry or sad one day, but that rarely happens."
Weekender: When and how do you know a work is complete?
Vaughan: "I don't know that I ever think it's complete. I can work on something so much that I ruin it. There is a very fine line on where to stop. I get feedback from my husband, my friends and family. I'm usually pretty happy with them when they are finished. Usually my husband has to tell me to stop it."
Weekender: Why did you join Art SUX Gallery? How has the experience been so far?
Vaughan: "It's been fabulous. I've had art in four stores over the last two years. It has been a great way to display my art. This is a great group of people to learn from and collaborate with. I saw on Instagram that Amy (Thompson) was trying to get a group together and I jumped at the opportunity right away. These artists are so warm, accepting and loving. It has only been two weeks and I already have a great deal of respect for them all."
Weekender: What would you do if you woke up one day and art was illegal?
Vaughan: "Go underground. I don't know. I'd be devastated. I can't imagine a world where you aren't able to express yourself. Either in voicing your opinion or your art or expressing our rights as individuals. We are lucky to live in the country that we live in with the military supporting us and defending our freedoms. It's an amazing place we live in."
Weekender: How do you capture country scenes so well? The essence seems to be in your work.
Vaughan: "I take a ton of pictures. We travel a lot and I'm usually the passenger. I'm always taking pictures of the scenery. My head is always in the clouds."
Weekender: Why do you create art? What does it do for you?
Vaughan: "It brings me joy. I find peace and harmony in painting. It's very relaxing to me. I can make the world whatever I want to make it in the painting; however I tend to stay more to the traditional. I have a hard time with the abstract things."
Weekender: What is your ultimate goal in this game?
Vaughan: "I just want to share my art. I want to make people happy. I don't give up. I work hard. I'm in it for the long-haul. What other kind of job could I have and be happy with? I'm blessed that my husband is supportive and we were in the military and were able to have another chance at a career and life together. A lot of other people don't get that chance."