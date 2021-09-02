 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robot League beginning at South Sioux City Public Library
0 Comments

Robot League beginning at South Sioux City Public Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Are your kids interested in coding, artificial intelligence and robotics? The South Sioux City Public Library has started its own Library Robotics League for students, grade 3 and up.

The robotics league, which meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday, at 2121 Dakota Ave., uses a variety of robots and coding for fun, excitement and, perhaps, a chance at competing in tournaments.

Contact the South Sioux City Public Library at 402-494-7545 for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weekender

Science Advice Goddess

I'm a guy, and a female friend asked me to objectively rate her looks on a scale of 1 to 10. She has a very high opinion of her looks, but she…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News