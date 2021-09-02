Robot League beginning at South Sioux City Public Library

Are your kids interested in coding, artificial intelligence and robotics? The South Sioux City Public Library has started its own Library Robotics League for students, grade 3 and up.
The robotics league, which meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday, at 2121 Dakota Ave., uses a variety of robots and coding for fun, excitement and, perhaps, a chance at competing in tournaments.
Contact the South Sioux City Public Library at 402-494-7545 for more information.
