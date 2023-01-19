Rocker John Waite coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

Rock star John Waite is coming to perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on March 25.

Waite, a Lancaster, England-born performer with a career that spans more than 40 years, is best known for such hit songs as "Head First," "Back on my Feet Again" and "Missing You."

Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and older.