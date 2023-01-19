Rocker John Waite coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

Rock star John Waite is coming to perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on March 25.
Waite, a Lancaster, England-born performer with a career that spans more than 40 years, is best known for such hit songs as "Head First," "Back on my Feet Again" and "Missing You."
Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.
All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and older.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today