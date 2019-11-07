Rockestra returns to The Marquee for three rocking shows

Sioux Cityans, your favorite rock and roll symphony orchestra is getting the band back together and will be playing a series of three shows on Nov. 7, 8 and 9 at The Marquee.

With its last performances taking place at the same venue in March, Rockestra has found a comfortable new home at The Marquee. While the group used to play in numerous venues, including the Orpheum Theatre, Rockestra director John Luebke believes this iteration of the band works best at the 1225 Fourth St. location.

"The Marquee had recently gone through a change of ownership and they had just remodeled," said Luebke, a veteran of the Sioux City music scene. "I had been friends with Mark Martin for many years, and through him, his son Mitch, a co-owner of The Marquee. We started talking about it after they had put in the new stage and bathrooms. The first time I came out of that new men's room, I told Mark there was something wrong: the men's room floor was dry and clean! Housing Rockestra there just came out of conversations I had with the owners."

Rockestra was conceived in 2004 as a brainchild of Luebke, who originally got his start playing piano when he was 4. With a music teacher for a mother and a trombone player and music director for a father, music was in his blood from the get-go.