'Rose Lady' Pam Long gets assistance from her daughters

If you think Long grows these roses year-round, you'd be mistaken. She has a supplier of premium roses. When you buy roses elsewhere, you may notice they wilt quickly after purchasing them. With Long's roses, customers have commented that they can look fresh even two weeks after acquiring them. How's that for value?

So, why is it mainly roses Long and her daughters sell?

"Roses seem to do the best in the basket," said Long. "I personally love daisies, sunflowers and lots of other flowers, but roses have the most meaning."

"People can say a lot with just a rose," said Kirstein. "Even the colors mean different things; you don't get the same thing with a daisy."

So according to these rose ladies, red roses mean true, unconditional love. Pink roses mean platonic love. Yellow ones signify friendship. White roses ring of purity and sincerity. Orange roses give a feeling of appreciation. Purple roses are given for passion. Rainbow or tie-dye roses represent all these meanings in one flower.

Doling out roses isn't always happy-go-lucky. When you are dealing with people who have possibly had too many liquid libations at the bar, sometimes things can get a little heated, but Long will always hold her head high and back away from any confrontation that might happen.