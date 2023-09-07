The Sioux City Cathedral Parish will be kicking off its Sacred Music Series with a free, open to the public organ recital at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Cathedral of the Epiphany, 1000 Douglas St.

Dr. Timothy Olsen, Kenan professor of organ at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and associate professor of organ at Salem College, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will present the organ recital. He will perform compositions by Bruhs, Sweelink, Bovet, Rorem and Mendelssohn on the Cathedral's Wech Orgelbau organ.

The organ, which is from Buchloe, Bavaria, was installed in 2006 and was conceived and designed by Robert Wech, with the final voicing done by Wech and Marcus Zoitl.