Sara Evans to bring Christmas show to Orpheum Theatre
Sara Evans to bring Christmas show to Orpheum Theatre

sara evans
Provided

Multiplatinum entertainer Sara Evans will be bringing her Christmas show Dec. 16 to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

As the fifth most-played female artist in country radio for nearly 20 years, Evans is best known for such No. 1 singles as "No Place That Far," "Suds in the Bucket," "A Real Fine Place to Start," "Born to Fly," and "A Little Bit Stronger."

Evans will be joined by special guest Everette at this show.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, by phone at 712-279-4850 or at OrpheumLive.com.

