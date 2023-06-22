MAIN STAGE VENDORS
PAPA JOHN’S
Pizza Slice (pepperoni, sausage & cheese)
STAPLETON’S TORNADO FUNNEL CAKES
Cheese Curds
Corn Dogs
Funnel Cakes
Jumbo Pretzel & Cheese
Lemonade
KLK CONCESSIONS
Fruit Smoothies
Boba Lemonade
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Boneless Chicken Wings
TORNADO FUNNEL CAKES
Funnel Cakes
Hand Dipped Corn Dogs
Fresh Battered Cheese Curds
Ribbon Fries
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
LEOS MOTIE FLAVOR SNOW CONES
Snow Cones
Hot Dogs
Nachos
GYROS & MORE
Gyros
Chicken Pita
Combo Pita
Veggie Pita
Salads
Lemonade
Drinks
J & J OLD FASHION KETTLE KORN
Regular Kettle Corn (with white sugar)
Caramel Kettle Corn
MARCO’S
Indian Tacos
Walking Tacos
Super Nachos
Taco Blizzard
Burritos
Smoothie
THE PARTHENON
Gyros
Chicken Gyros
Hot & Spicy Chicken Gyros
Greek Salads
Veggie Pitas
GODFATHER’S PIZZA
Pizza By the Slice
Whole Pizzas
Monkey Bread
Soft Beverages and Bottled Water
MADE IT MYSELF SHAVED ICE
Shaved Ice
Wild Island Lemonade
SMOKIN R’S BBQ
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Sampler
Homemade Sausage
Brisket
Ribs
Sweet Tea
BURRITO ISLAND
Island Drink Smoothies
Fresh Squeezed Flavored Lemonade
Meat Nachos
Mini Donuts
BOKI GELATO
Sirloin Sandwich
Turkey Leg
Hamburger
Pork Chop
Sirloin on a Stick
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Onion rings and French Fries
BIG RED TACO
Tacos
Street Corn
Agua Frescas
Waters
Soda
Birria Ramen
FRONT PORCH CONCESSIONS
Tacos in a tub
Spudsters (Supreme, Extreme, Cheese & Ranch)
Cheese Curds
Corn Dog
Nachos (Cheese, Meat, Supreme)
Mega Pork Nachos
Boba Lemonade
Fruit Smoothies
THE CORNDOG COMPANY
Corndogs
Chips
Soda
ABE STAGE VENDORS
PAPA JOHN’S
Pizza Slice (pepperoni, sausage & cheese)
PAPAS LOKAS
Loaded Baked Potatoes
Steak, Pastor (Marinated Pork) Bacon
Roasted Corn (Mexican Street Corn)
Hot Cheetos Corn
Fruit Cups
Fresh Agua Frescas
Gatorade
BOKI GELATO
5 Course Steak Dinner
Veggie Dinner
Sirloin Steak Tips
Potatoes
Sauteed Mushrooms, onions, peppers
Dinner Roll
MADE IT MYSELF SHAVED ICE
Shaved Ice
Wild Island Lemonade
GYROS AND MORE
Rice Bowls (Chicken, Steak, Combo)
GREEK 2 ME
Gyro
Spicy Gyro
Deluxe Gyro
Gyro Nachos
Spicy Nachos
Baklava
Beverages
KIDS ZONE VENDORS
FRONT PORCH CONCESSIONS
Tacos in a tub
Spudsters (Supreme, Extreme, Cheese & Ranch)
Cheese Curds
Corn Dog
Nachos (Cheese, Meat, Supreme)
Mega Pork Nachos
Boba Lemonade
Fruit Smoothies
MADE IT MYSELF SHAVED ICE
Shaved Ice
Wild Island Lemonade