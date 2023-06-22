Confession time: we can’t remember what we had for dinner last night, let alone where we were at 2022’s Saturday in the Park.
Luckily, The Journal’s outstanding photo department is better at keeping tabs on stuff than the absent-minded degenerates at the Weekender.
So, here are Buddy Guy, Elle King, Fetty Wap, Black Pistol Fire and all of the wonderful performers at last year’s show.
Ah, memories to cherish forever.
And where were we? More than likely, hogging the beer inside of the VIP tent.
Cherished memories? No. But we do know the show was good.
Kevin McKeown of Black Pistol Fire surfs the crowd during Saturday in the Park on Saturday in Sioux City.
The Avett Brothers perform on the Main Stage during the 2022 Saturday in the Park concert.
Joe Kwon plays the cello for the Avett Brothers on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July 2, 2022.
Fetty Wap greets his fans after his performance on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July 2, 2022.
Kevin McKeown of Black Pistol Fire performs on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July…
The crowd fills the hillside as Fetty Wap performs on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturda…
Buddy Guy plays his guitar with a drum stick on the Main Stage during during his performance at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Siou…
Kevin McKeown of Black Pistol Fire performs on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July…
Buddy Guy performs on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Elle King performs on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July 2, 2022.
Elle King performs on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Buddy Guy performs on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Terrance Simien of Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience holds up a fistful of beads during his set on the Main Stage at Saturday in the P…
The Journal's Top Stories for the Week of June 11, 2023
In the Sioux City Journal's Top Stories Collection for the week of June 11: Pool closes after 20-person fight, Sioux City East alum to compete in Special Olympics World Games, train derails, issues at a cemetery Ice Cream Days takes over Le Mars and more.
Sioux City's Leif Erikson Pool is indefinitely closed, after a 20-person brawl Thursday, which involved mostly teens. "That makes me scared to…
Sioux City's Mitchell Betsworth is ready to take on the world at the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin. Betsworth will compete on Team U.S…
Sioux City's Cindie Gregg chokes up when she thinks about how beautiful Memorial Park Cemetery used to be with its green manicured lawns and w…
During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, a Gill Hauling rep addressed concerns about the solid waste and recycling container replacement pr…
Two major road construction programs in and near Sioux City are included for the first time in Iowa's five-year transportation improvement pla…
In a partial victory for a Woodbury County couple fighting to keep a proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline from crossing their farm, a judge…
Seven Union Pacific train cars derailed in Sioux City Monday morning. The incident caused a portion of Dace Avenue to be closed near the Seabo…
The calendar might say it is June, but Le Mars, Iowa will seem pretty "chill," now through Saturday. That's because Ice Cream Days has returne…
South Sioux City's new $45 million wastewater treatment plant will open this month and begin taking waste from industrial plants. A new sewer …
State Steel Supply recently shipped supplies to make sustainable gasifier stoves in Ethiopia. Anega Energies Manufacturing, a company headed b…
Rylin Nielsen, 5, is a fan of a personal-sized pizza while his kid brother Chayse Nielsen has a preference for chocolate pudding.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said Friday the individual infected with the virus is an adult between age 61 and 80. In 2022…
A Hinton woman won $300,000 in an Iowa Lottery game. Renae Beeck, a 39-year-old travel nurse, claimed her prize at the Clive Iowa Lottery HQ. …
Morningside catcher Jayson Willers has earned Second-Team NAIA All-American honors. The sophomore finished with a .388 averaging, collecting 8…
Sioux City ended it's longest losing skid of the 2023 season by defeating Gary by a 6-3 final at home at Lewis & Clark Park in Sioux City …