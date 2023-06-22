Confession time: we can’t remember what we had for dinner last night, let alone where we were at 2022’s Saturday in the Park.

Luckily, The Journal’s outstanding photo department is better at keeping tabs on stuff than the absent-minded degenerates at the Weekender.

So, here are Buddy Guy, Elle King, Fetty Wap, Black Pistol Fire and all of the wonderful performers at last year’s show.

Ah, memories to cherish forever.

And where were we? More than likely, hogging the beer inside of the VIP tent.

Cherished memories? No. But we do know the show was good.

2022 Saturday in the Park Kevin McKeown of Black Pistol Fire surfs the crowd during Saturday in the Park on Saturday in Sioux City.

2022 Saturday in the Park The Avett Brothers perform on the Main Stage during the 2022 Saturday in the Park concert.

2022 Saturday in the Park Joe Kwon plays the cello for the Avett Brothers on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July 2, 2022.

2022 Saturday in the Park Fetty Wap greets his fans after his performance on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July 2, 2022.

2022 Saturday in the Park Kevin McKeown of Black Pistol Fire performs on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July…

2022 Saturday in the Park The crowd fills the hillside as Fetty Wap performs on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturda…

2022 Saturday in the Park Buddy Guy plays his guitar with a drum stick on the Main Stage during during his performance at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Siou…

2022 Saturday in the Park Buddy Guy performs on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

2022 Saturday in the Park Elle King performs on the Main Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July 2, 2022.

2022 Saturday in the Park Terrance Simien of Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience holds up a fistful of beads during his set on the Main Stage at Saturday in the P…