Visitors of all ages will mark the start of the fall season at the 23rd annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Akron City Park.

The festival will feature a scarecrow decorating contest, homemade food and baked goods, kids games and activities, a petting zoo and dozens of craft vendors.

The scarecrow decorating contest has become the centerpiece of the festival. Any individual, group, business or organization is welcome to enter the contest. There are 20 prize categories and nearly $1,000 in cash prizes in the decorating contest.

Akron Great Scarecrow Festival Preview Artist Robin Dirks and scarecrow festival committee president Lisa Harris carry the Green Goddess, one of Dirks' scarecrows, down Ross Street …

No entrance fee or preregistration is required. Anyone interested in entering a scarecrow can bring it to the city park between 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16. Contest rules can be found at akronscarecrowfestival.com.

The festival is hosted and organized by the 40 members of the Akron Friendship & Service Club, a nonprofit charitable and service organization that is part of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC), and supported by dozens of volunteers.

“The Scarecrow Festival has become a fall tradition for the community and families,” said Akron Friendship and Service Club president Lisa Harris.