Science Advice Goddess: Hollow Sheldon

Call me old-fashioned, but I find humility attractive, and I'm disturbed by the lack of it in a guy I've been dating. He seems to need to keep telling me how desirable he is, like by mentioning he dated some Instagram model and saying, "I'm used to being the smartest guy in the room," when he initially lied about going to a top-tier university and had actually failed out of community college. I find his lack of humility to be a big turnoff, but my friends keep telling me not to be stupid: He's a sweet, considerate good guy, who seems to love me.

—Disturbed

The guy probably figures there's a reasonable explanation for why you're with him, like still-lingering impairment from a concussion you got walking into a pole while texting or a rogue amoeba screwing with your brain function.

Though you're getting icked out by what you see as a lack of humility — a guy preoccupied with his own greatness and shoving it at you — consider the sorts of things that require his type of hard sell: for example, cricketburger sliders — as opposed to the bacon cheeseburger variety.