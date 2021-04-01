Science Advice Goddess: Watch that anger management

In my romantic relationships, conflicts bring out a side of me that I don't like. I fly into a rage and end up making ugly comments I later regret. In the moment, it's like I can't stop. I'm shocked by the level of anger I have, and I'm afraid to enter relationships as a result.

—Exploding Woman

There are obvious shortcuts in anger management, such as: "Never go to bed angry. Smother the unreasonable idiot next to you so you can get some sleep."

Anger gets knocked as a toxic emotion, but when somebody's disrespecting or fleecing us, our blowing up suggests this won't end well for them — in a way our being all "Hey, no prob, bro" does not. Research by evolutionary psychologist Aaron Sell suggests anger evolved as a "bargaining" tool to help the angry person resolve conflicts of interest in their favor.