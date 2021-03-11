Science Advice Goddess

Though people point and laugh at older woman/younger man couples, the joke might be on the jokers. Social psychologist Justin Lehmiller surveyed around 200 heterosexual women in relationships: women with male partners close to their age, women significantly younger than their male partners, and women significantly older than their male partners (22 years older on average). He found that women 10 or more years older than their male mate were the happiest: the most satisfied with their relationships and committed to their partners.

The fact that your friend's been with this guy for five years suggests this is more than a Boytoys R Us phase. Ask her what she sees in him, and listen with an open mind. You might find your way to a little more compassion and understanding. That said, it's probably best to avoid being around the two of them and instead see her alone, because, well, adulthood can be overrated — except when you want to have a conversation. Even if you never quite get what the attraction is, you might just resolve to be happy that she's happy. She's having fun; she's in love at nearly age 60; and sex for her is smokin' — and not because her partner's pacemaker catches fire midway through.