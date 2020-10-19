Science Advice Goddess

Womb With A View

My friend constantly talks to me about her baby on the way and asks me to help her pick out furniture and clothes for it. This is very painful for me because my husband doesn't want kids and I agreed not to have any. I didn't realize I'd have this deep longing for a child, but I love him and am not willing to leave him. I also have a hard time asking for things, even if a person is my friend. How do I tell her it would be better for me not to talk about this so much without making her feel bad?

--Never-Be Mom

It's hard when hanging out with your friend is one long "Look what the stork is bringing!" and all you can think is "My stork got run over by a bus en route to my house."

Understandably, you don't want your friend to feel bad. But you're protecting your friend's feelings at the expense of your own, feeling extra bad because you aren't telling her you need something from her: to stop bringing you in on crib picks and "which onesie is cuter?" because it shines a spotlight on the bare space in your life where a baby would go.