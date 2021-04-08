Science Advice Goddess

—Distressed

If you broke up by accident and still want to be with the person, there's something you should do, and it isn't spending a month and a half being all "My spirit animal is a 3,000-year-old crustacean fossilized in rock."

Breaking up because you hit an impasse in an argument is like abandoning your apartment because your toilet's clogged. Chances are you exploded because you "reasoned" with part of the brain not equipped for the job. Psychologist Daniel Kahneman explains that our brain has two information-processing systems: System 1, our instinctive, fast-responding emotional system that jumps into action automatically; and System 2, our slow-to-awaken reasoning system that we have to force to do its job.

System 1 (automatic emotion!) drove you to blurt your way into breaking up. Possibly getting back together takes hauling your System 2 reasoning out of bed and making it process whether you, as a couple, are irretrievably broken or just need to learn healthy conflict resolution techniques.