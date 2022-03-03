Science Advice Goddess

Dense like nobody's watching
By Amy Alkon
—Annoyed
You've got loads of company in believing women default to "mea culpa" while men are all "mea do no wronga."
And sure, as you note, I did show that women apologize more often than men — both when they realize they've wronged somebody and in situations where an apology is beyond ridiculous: "I'm sorry, but could you pass the salt?" Women likewise use more hinty, tentative language ("I hate to bother you") and "whimperatives," linguist Jerrold Sadock's term for direct orders — like "Stop yelling at me!" — meeked-up into questions: "Would you mind not yelling at me?" (Answer — at 90 decibels: "WELL, YEAH, I WOULD!")
Because, right now in 2022, our minds are powered by antique, ancestral-era psychology, we women are still "programmed" to be mealymouths — despite how, these days, we can neatly take out any club-wielding brute with a well-aimed Hello Kitty-embossed Smith & Wesson.
However, the fact that men apologize less frequently doesn't mean they are less willing to apologize when they've wronged somebody. As social psychologist Karina Schumann put it in her research on sex differences in "apology behavior": "Despite wide acceptance of the stereotype that women apologize more readily than men" ("more readily" being the important nuance), "there is little ... evidence to support this bias."
Schumann had male and female undergrads keep a diary for 12 days and log each time they apologized to someone — as well as each time they or someone else did something they felt called for an apology. There were four categories of offenses: failed obligations (like showing up late), inconveniences (calling a wrong number), physical offenses (denting a borrowed car), and "relational" offenses (hurtful interpersonal behavior like lying, cheating, or putting the toilet paper roll on "backward").
Schumann did find that the women apologized more than the men. But don't gloat just yet!
Women also reported doing more things they felt called for an apology. So, you could say, "Awww...see, they care more about how their behavior affects others!" However, the women also found more of others' behaviors objectionable and apology-worthy.
Men, on the other hand, showed more of a "whatever, dude" attitude about much of the stuff women found offensive. This attitude was reflected in research by psychologist Joyce Benenson on men's and women's issues with their college roommates. The women found their roommates much more obnoxious than the men found theirs: messier and louder, as well as smellier and more disgusting ("which is hard to believe," writes Benenson, "as usually men care less than women about ... hygiene").
Schumann's results suggest that "women offer more apologies than men do" (and are more likely to see an apology as necessary) "because women have a lower threshold for what constitutes offensive behavior." This brings us to Schumann's stereotype-debunking finding: "Men were no less willing than women were to apologize for their behavior once they categorized it as offensive." And guess what: "Their apologies were similarly effusive."