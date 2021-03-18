Science Advice Goddess

Sadness is also a strong social signal. When we see someone’s sad, we’re motivated to comfort them (or at least cut them some slack). In an ancestral environment, countless centuries before apartments with locking doors, your friends would have noticed you were depressed. In a modern environment, suffering often remains hidden. In other words, it’s possible this woman and your other girlfriends assumed you were socially sloppy, inconsiderate, and a bad friend — instead of understanding that you were a friend in need.

Take stock of the girlfriends around you and figure out whom you can trust to be real friends to you: those you can show who you really are, including all the sobby parts. Friends like that will mop up for you socially (in tactful ways) at times when your answer to, “Hi, how are you?” is likely to be: “Actually, I’m going to die alone, and then nobody will discover the body until the UPS guy comes to the wrong house and nearly keels over from the smell.”

Bad Harem Day