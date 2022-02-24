Science Advice Goddess

Silence Of The Ma'ams
By Amy Alkon
—Not Sorry
The value of "I'm sorry" gets seriously watered down when it covers everything from plowing your SUV into somebody's living room to yoohooing the waitress: "Sorry, but could I get a fork?"
Because an apology is an admission that we've wronged somebody, the "pre-crime" weenie-ism above seems to make no sense. It's not like the waitress was hired to read gripping crime novels, and how dare you tear her away from finding out who the real killer is when you could just eat your polenta with your hands?
Girls and women use more tentative, hedgy-wedgy language, frontloading even the most innocuous requests with meekspeak like "I normally wouldn't ask" and "I hate to bother you." "Numerous studies have shown that girls and women use polite speech much more than boys and men," notes Benenson. Women also use more speech "softeners": weasel phrases like "In my opinion" and "To be honest" and apologies taken to absurd extremes: "I'm sorry, but would you mind not standing on my foot?"
Because boys and men tend to be direct, women's mealymouthing is — unfairly — stigmatized as a defect. Benenson explains that men and women evolved to have different roles and motivations (in line with their differing physiologies) in order "to ensure the survival of their children to adulthood." For example, males, from boyhood on, specialize in defense: fighting the enemy and protecting the babymakers of the species.
Now, maybe you're thinking, "Hello? It's 2022, and dudes are trotting off to Techbroland with an iPad, not a spear." Well, yeah. Unfortunately, they — and all of us — are stuck with an outdated psychological operating system. As evolutionary psychologists Leda Cosmides and John Tooby put it: "Our modern skulls house a Stone Age mind" with "Stone Age priorities" — meaning perfect, right now in 2022, for solving our hunter-gatherer ancestors' mating and survival problems and often a mismatch with the realities of our lives today.
Accordingly, women's duck-'n'-cower deferential politeness, including promiscuous apologizing, seems to be a survival tactic — one that, from ancestral times on, shaped female emotions (which drive behavior). "Politeness, as ... subordinate apes know well," reduces interpersonal conflicts and "diminishes the chances" of being injured or killed, observes Benenson. "It is no accident ... that women have greater levels of nonverbal and verbal politeness than men."
Ancestral women who survived to pass on their genes (and the psychology built into them) to women living today were likely those who opted for low-risk ways of going for what they want: using hints, hedges, and manipulation instead of assertive direct "asks." Whether a woman is a mother or plans to be is immaterial: "Even if a woman never has a child, she still sees the world through a different lens than a man," observes Benenson.
Eventually, however, asserting yourself should become more of a norm for you. Chances are this will amp up your self-respect as well as others' respect for you — probably because being around you no longer feels like being beaten to death with an olive branch.