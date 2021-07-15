Science Advice Goddess

They blow up so fast

By Amy Alkon

I'm a man in my 30s, and I'm looking to settle down and start a family. I was falling in love with the woman I've been seeing for six months, who seems lovely, intelligent, and kind. Recently, I arrived at her place early and overheard her arguing with her mother on the phone. She was yelling, swearing, and being very nasty. I'm close to my parents and can't conceive of speaking to them this way. She never mentions her parents, beyond saying she isn't close with her mother. She's only been sweet and doting to me, and she seems well-liked by her friends and co-workers. Could she have hidden anger issues?

—Shocked

"Till death do us part" tends to come earlier than expected if your wife's idea of marital compromise is either you say, "Yes, Dear" or she garrotes you with the wire on a cat toy.

It's understandable you're worried there's a rage-filled, profanity-spewing ladymonster just under the sweet girlfriend veneer. However, because someone expresses anger in an ugly way at another person doesn't necessarily mean: 1. They are out of control; or 2. They will express themselves this way with everyone. (To be fair, it can mean one or both of these things.)