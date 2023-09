What secret artistic talent do you have?

Jared McNett

"Outside of writing, I’m bereft of any artistic talent. So I’m a critic instead."

Earl Horlyk

"As a child, I could draw Charlie Brown and Snoopy quite well. But my crowning achievement was a near-perfect rendering of Dagwood Bumstead. Getting his hair just right is harder than you think."

Mason Dockter

"I used to be a rather good sketch artist. But today, instead of drawing, I sit on the couch watching TV."