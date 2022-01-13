 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seinfeld reschedules his Sioux City Orpheum show

Jerry Seinfeld
Provided

Acclaimed comedian Jerry Seinfeld has rescheduled his postponed Orpheum Theatre show.

Seinfeld will be at the Orpheum, 528 Pierce St., on July 29, 2022. His previously announced 2020 appearance was postponed due to COVID concerns.

Seinfeld's stand-up career took off following his first appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" in 1981. Eight years later, Seinfeld teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David in the creation of "Seinfeld," which became one of the most successful comedy series in the history of television.

Tickets are now on sale at 712-279-4850, at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or online at OrpheumLive.com.

