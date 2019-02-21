Try 1 month for 99¢

APARTMENTS

1. Virginia Square

2. Candlewick Apartments

3. Woodbury Heights

ATTORNEY

1. Goosmann Law Firm, PLC

2. Crary Huff Law Firm

3. Vakulskas Law Firm

BANK/CREDIT UNION

1. Primebank

2. Heritage Bank NA

3. Great Southern Bank

BEST PLACES TO WORK

1. Great West Casualty Company

2. Primebank

3. Heritage Bank NA

BUILDER

1. Kelly Construction

2. L & L Builders Co.

3. Able Home Development Corporation

CARPET CLEANING

1. Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning

2. Harstad Carpet Cleaning

3. Chem-Dry of Siouxland

CELLULAR PROVIDER

1. Verizon

2. Wireless World - Verizon Authorized Retailer

3. AT&T

CHARITABLE/NON-PROFIT

1. Noah's Hope Animal Rescue

2. (TIED) Big Brothers Big Sisters

2. (TIED) Crittenton Center Admin Bldg.

3. Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland

CHILD CARE

1. BLUFF'S LITTLE THINKERS

2. Apple Tree

3. Little Lambs Child Care Sioux City, Iowa

CUSTOMER SERVICE

1. Hy-Vee

2. Sioux City Police Department

3. Great Southern Bank

DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY

1. Bush Dry Cleaners

2. Davenport Cleaners

3. River City Laundry

FLORIST

1. (TIED) Hy-Vee

1. (TIED) Petal Pusher

2. A Step in Thyme Florals

3. Barbara's Florals & Gifts

HEATING & COOLING

1. Kalins Indoor Comfort

2. CW Suter Services

3. Peterson Air Conditioning & Heating Service Inc.

HIGHER EDUCATION

1. Morningside College

2. Western Iowa Tech Community College

3. University of South Dakota

HOME MORTGAGE

1. Primebank

2. Heritage Bank NA

3. Security National Bank

HOTEL

1. Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center

2. Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront

3. Linda Sue Manor

INSURANCE AGENCY

1. Goodin Insurance Agency

2. Mills-Shellhammer-Puetz-Associates

3. Kelly Ingenthron - State Farm Insurance Agent

INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM

1. Mark Schmidt - Raymond James

2. Thrivent Financial

3. Sterk Financial Services

LAWN CARE/LANDSCAPING

1. Kovarna Bros Lawn Service

2. Lawn Pros

3. The Claussen Group

PET GROOMING

1. Bark Avenue

2. My Best Friend

3. Petsmart

PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO

1. Photography by KJ

2. Jessica Estochen Photography

3. Moonlight Designs Photography by Sarah Timmerman

PLUMBING

1. Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating

2. Wrenn's Plumbing

3. Jasman Plumbing

REAL ESTATE AGENT

1. Jessica Kern

2. Emily Brewer

3. Barb Maxon

REAL ESTATE COMPANY

1. Century 21 ProLink

2. United Real Estate Solutions

3. Keller Williams Siouxland

VETERINARY

1. Siouxland Animal Hospital

2. Elk Creek Animal Hospital

3. South Sioux City Animal Hospital

