APARTMENTS
1. Virginia Square
2. Candlewick Apartments
3. Woodbury Heights
ATTORNEY
1. Goosmann Law Firm, PLC
2. Crary Huff Law Firm
3. Vakulskas Law Firm
BANK/CREDIT UNION
1. Primebank
2. Heritage Bank NA
3. Great Southern Bank
BEST PLACES TO WORK
1. Great West Casualty Company
2. Primebank
3. Heritage Bank NA
BUILDER
1. Kelly Construction
2. L & L Builders Co.
3. Able Home Development Corporation
CARPET CLEANING
1. Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning
2. Harstad Carpet Cleaning
3. Chem-Dry of Siouxland
CELLULAR PROVIDER
1. Verizon
2. Wireless World - Verizon Authorized Retailer
3. AT&T
CHARITABLE/NON-PROFIT
1. Noah's Hope Animal Rescue
2. (TIED) Big Brothers Big Sisters
2. (TIED) Crittenton Center Admin Bldg.
3. Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland
CHILD CARE
1. BLUFF'S LITTLE THINKERS
2. Apple Tree
3. Little Lambs Child Care Sioux City, Iowa
CUSTOMER SERVICE
1. Hy-Vee
2. Sioux City Police Department
3. Great Southern Bank
DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY
1. Bush Dry Cleaners
2. Davenport Cleaners
3. River City Laundry
FLORIST
1. (TIED) Hy-Vee
1. (TIED) Petal Pusher
2. A Step in Thyme Florals
3. Barbara's Florals & Gifts
HEATING & COOLING
1. Kalins Indoor Comfort
2. CW Suter Services
3. Peterson Air Conditioning & Heating Service Inc.
HIGHER EDUCATION
1. Morningside College
2. Western Iowa Tech Community College
3. University of South Dakota
HOME MORTGAGE
1. Primebank
2. Heritage Bank NA
3. Security National Bank
HOTEL
1. Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center
2. Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront
3. Linda Sue Manor
INSURANCE AGENCY
1. Goodin Insurance Agency
2. Mills-Shellhammer-Puetz-Associates
3. Kelly Ingenthron - State Farm Insurance Agent
INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM
1. Mark Schmidt - Raymond James
2. Thrivent Financial
3. Sterk Financial Services
LAWN CARE/LANDSCAPING
1. Kovarna Bros Lawn Service
2. Lawn Pros
3. The Claussen Group
PET GROOMING
1. Bark Avenue
2. My Best Friend
3. Petsmart
PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO
1. Photography by KJ
2. Jessica Estochen Photography
3. Moonlight Designs Photography by Sarah Timmerman
PLUMBING
1. Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating
2. Wrenn's Plumbing
3. Jasman Plumbing
REAL ESTATE AGENT
1. Jessica Kern
2. Emily Brewer
3. Barb Maxon
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
1. Century 21 ProLink
2. United Real Estate Solutions
3. Keller Williams Siouxland
VETERINARY
1. Siouxland Animal Hospital
2. Elk Creek Animal Hospital
3. South Sioux City Animal Hospital