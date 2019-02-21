If there is one thing Siouxlanders have in common, it is the fact that we demand services, so here is a list of the winning service providers in 2019's Siouxland's Choice Awards.
If you are looking in the "Apartments" category, look no further than Virginia Square (100 Virginia St.)
Top place in the "Attorney" category goes to Goosmann Law Firm, PLC (410 Fifth St.) If you have legal problems, this is the place to go first.
Winning in both the "Bank/Credit Union" and "Home Mortgage categories is Primebank (5680 Sunnybrook Drive, 1114 Fourth St. and 2700 Hamilton Blvd.).
Do you have a job you don't enjoy working? The winner for the "Best Places to Work" is Great West Casualty Company (1100 West 29th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska).
Need someone to build or construct something for you? The winner in the "Builder" category is Kelly Construction (312 Court St.). Let this be your next best bet for building.
Did your pet just have a terrible accident on your carpet and you just can't get it clean? Call "Carpet Cleaning" winners, Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning (338 Oxbow Trail, North Sioux City, South Dakota) to get your carpets looking spic-and-span.
The best "Cellular Provider" is once again Verizon (3107 Gordon Drive, 2615 Hamilton Blvd. and 1901 Cornhusker Drive, Suite 210, South Sioux City, Nebraska).
Siouxland's favorite "Charitable/Non-Profit" group helps animals. Noah's Hope Animal Rescue (2601 Myrtle St.) took top honors in this category.
For working folks with kiddos, the best in "Child Care" this year is Bluff's Little Thinkers (306 First St. Suite 3, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa).
Hy-Vee (3301 Gordon Drive, 2827 Hamilton Blvd. and 2611 Pierce St.) takes top position in both the "Customer Service" and the "Florist" categories.
"Heating & Cooling" goes to Kalin's Indoor Comfort (1715 Fourth St.) while "Plumbing" goes to Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating (322 W. Seventh St.).
If you get your dry clean only clothing dirty, the top place in the "Dry Cleaning/Laundry" category this year is Bush Dry Cleaners (1415 Morningside Ave.).
Are you looking into going back to school to get a degree in "Higher Education," your best bet is to enroll at Morningside College (1501 Morningside Ave.).
The award for best "Hotel" in Siouxland goes to Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center (300 Third St.).
Siouxland's favorite "Insurance Agency" is Goodin Insurance Agency (103 South Virginia St. Suite 200), and the favorite "Investment/Financial Firm" is Mark Schmidt - Raymond James (37 First Ave. Northwest, Le Mars, Iowa).
Reprising its win from last year in the "Lawn Care/Landscaping" category is Korvana Bros Lawn Service (27189 County Road K22, Hinton, Iowa).
Services for your four-legged friends include "Pet Grooming," won by Bark Avenue (1007 Morningside Ave.) and "Veterinary," which was won by Siouxland Animal Hospital (2030 Indian Hills Drive).
The most votes in the "Photography Studio" went to Photography By KJ (2619 S. Lakeport St.).
The top "Real Estate Agent" is Jessica Kern, who works at the top "Real Estate Company," Century 21 ProLink (1114 Fourth St.).