Sgt. Charles Floyd campsite is the highlight of new Encounter Center exhibit

Longtime volunteer Dan Whitlock will highlight a new wayside Lewis and Clark Expedition exhibit at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Whitlock will discuss some of the events leading up to the death and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd, along the Missouri River in the area that is now Sioux City. Floyd is the only crew member to perish during the Corps of Discovery.

In addition, Whitlock will offer an update on a new wayside exhibit that is being installed near the campsite location as part of the Chris Larsen Park development, that will be completed in the summer of 2022.

An open-to-the public reception will follow Whitlock's program.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center are part of a private, nonprofit cultural complex that is built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

