Got 3 or 4 hours to spare?
That's the amount of time we generally spend at Lowe's Home Improvement, 5758 Sunnybrook Drive, which is the Siouxland's Choice winner for appliance store.
We'll wander into the cavernous store with a goal of picking up light bulbs. By the time we leave, we'll have a cart-full of crap that we didn't think we'd need. And, of course, we'll forget to pick up light bulbs. Go figure!
No worries. We'll just hop on our bikes and head back to Lowe's. Thank goodness we just got a new banana seat and a shiny new bike bell from the boys at Albrecht Cycle Shop, 200 Fifth St., who received top honors from Weekender readers.
Don't hate us for being beautiful! That's what we'd say if we were fashion-forward like the fans of Bad Habit Boutique, 26 Plymouth St. S.W., Le Mars, Iowa, are. Such fashionistas turned the store into the Siouxland's Choice favorite boutique.
We admit it: grooms have it easy. Brides, on the other hand, have to go through gown after gown after gown before the big day. When they're planning their wedding, Weekender readers chose David's Bridal, 5001 Sergeant road, as their fave bridal store.
When some people see trash, Secondhand Finds and Furnishing's Libbi Thompson sees nothing but treasure. At her 4400 South York St. she has a bit of everything, including rare coins. That's the category in which her store won.
However, don't look for state-of-the-art, cutting edge electronics at Secondhand Finds. Instead, head down to Best Buy, 4730 Sergeant Road, which has been selected as best electronic store.
Ever watch HGTV, when the "Property Brothers" or that annoying "Fixer Upper" couple call one's floor the fifth, sixth or seventh wall in a person's house? Boy, those HGTV hosts are insufferable! However, the people at Fashion Floors, 305 West 7th, are as nice as pie. They were named Siouxland's favorite floor store.
You don't need a sexy name to have success in the Siouxland's Choice Awards. We don't know why that entered our minds when Unclaimed Freight Furniture, 2500 Transit Ave., got top honors as Siouxland's favorite furniture store? We're sure it's simply coincidental.
When it comes to plants, your Weekender friends are like bizarre mercy killers. Everything dies on us. Perhaps a visit to Earl May (4141 Gordon Drive or 4101 War Eagle Drive), winners for Siouxland Choice of favorite gardening shop, might change our luck. Eh ... we don't think so.
You know what we're good at? Eating. That's why we're pleased that Hy-Vee (various locations) took home fave grocery store honors.
Know what we know nothing about? That's right. Hardware and guns. Menards, 5900 Gordon Drive, won Siouxland's Choice in the former category and American Brothers In Arms, 4108 Morningside Ave., won in the latter category. Yay?
Hunters in the know seem to prefer Scheels, 4400 Sergeant Road, and so do men wanting clothing. The Southern Hills Mall anchor received double-honors in each category. Wait, they also got a third nod for favorite sporting goods store.
Want bling? If you like shiny stuff, Weekender readers have nice things to say about Greenberg's Jewelers, 440 Sergeant Road. For people who just wanna sleep, well, they go to Bargain Bedding, 2139 Riverside Blvd.
Need to get something in -- or out of -- hock? Weekender readers give high marks to A Gordon Jewelry & Loan, 910 Nebraska St.
We know it's February, which is not ideal swimming weather. But Combined Pool and Spa, 4444 South York St., got our readers thinking of warmer months.
Excuse us as we burrow our way out of the snow. That's the only way we can make it to Pella Windows and Doors, 300 Centennial Drive, North Sioux City, which won for best window supplier.
Our final category --best women's clothier -- belongs to Maurices, which is a heckuva name and a helluva store at 5001 Sergeant Road.
Remember what we said about guns and hardware. Yup, add women's fashion onto the growing list of things we know nothing about.