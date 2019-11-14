Shot in the Dark Productions presents: 'Blink of an Eye'

Although theater company Shot in the Dark Productions has lost its location at the Evelyn Larson Theatre downtown, it is still alive and well and is about to present the work of Engels Perez, a local playwright and student at Morningside College, at the Klinger Neal Theatre (3700 Peters Ave.) on Nov. 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
With help from Morningside theater professor Taylor Clemens, Perez, a mass communications and advertising major who is originally from Venezuela, wrote the new production coming out of "The American Playwright Series" called "Blink of an Eye."
Both of these men have been involved in theater in some capacity since they were in high school. Each have major roles in the production of this play. Perez is the playwright and assistant director, while Clemens is the director, production manager and faculty advisor.
"I wasn't really involved in theater until I was hanging out at a rehearsal and the director told me that if I was there, I needed to be doing something," said Clemens. "I wound up being the stage manager for that first show. The next year I acted in a production and it just spiraled from there. I fell in love with teaching when I was in grad school, so that's when I decided to pursue a teaching career."
"For me, theater started during my sophomore year in high school," said Perez. "I wanted to be really good at it, and ended up working very hard at it. My professor told me that I could have a career in acting, so I started going to a theater academy, which was nice, but also a bit of a waste of time. It did help me because it got me out there and gave me different experiences."
Theater history of these two aside, what is "Blink of an Eye" about?
You have free articles remaining.
"To truly understand the show, I spent about three years trying to figure out the genre of the piece," said the playwright. "It wasn't until about three weeks ago that I realized what it really was. It is a dark, absurd dramedy. It is the story of a guy who is trying to bury a body in the middle of a forest. As he is digging the hole, a group of kids shows up. It is the story of that night and the things that happened between the characters. Slowly but surely they realize they have more in common with each other than they originally thought. It has a lot of twists and turns and it has a lot of different meanings; layers upon layers."
This is the third year and third production of "The American Playwright Series." The first year, they put on a production of "The Truman Decision," and the second year they performed "Rue Royale."
"This year we are expanding on the 'Playwright Series,'" said the theater professor. "At the heart of this series, we are producing new works by up-and-coming playwrights (working and living in America) that have never been produced before. We wanted to expand to include student-written works. We would like to take submissions from students from any university around, not just Morningside College. We are currently taking submissions through Dec. 1 for our June show."
For a show like this that has never seen the light of day, there are certain challenges that come up from the first day until the strike of the set (tearing the set down after the show is finished).
"There are a lot of challenges directing a new show," said Clemens. "One of the challenges is that it has never been done before, so you get to be as creative as you want. That is wonderfully freeing, but it is a challenge because you are the first one that gets to envision this. You don't have anyone else's work to go off of. We've been lucky to have Engels in rehearsals. We can adjust and adapt."
Admission to this show is free, but freewill donations are accepted and will go to fund the theater program at Morningside and future Shot in the Dark productions. There is mature content in the show, so it is suggested that you leave the children at home (with a babysitter). You can't get better value than free, so why not check it out?
"One of the most important things about this show is that it talks about the things I think are wrong about our society," said Perez. "I think a lot of people can agree. It will help people see, through comedy, some of the things that might be wrong with our lives; things they can improve. It's about trying to be a better person and see the issues that lie in the forefront of society. I'm pretty sure a lot of the people in the audience will be able to connect with these issues."
"Adding to that, it is important to support new art," said Clemens. "Again, it is free, so you are out nothing while supporting these members of the community."