Shot in the Dark Productions presents: 'Blink of an Eye'

Theater history of these two aside, what is "Blink of an Eye" about?

"To truly understand the show, I spent about three years trying to figure out the genre of the piece," said the playwright. "It wasn't until about three weeks ago that I realized what it really was. It is a dark, absurd dramedy. It is the story of a guy who is trying to bury a body in the middle of a forest. As he is digging the hole, a group of kids shows up. It is the story of that night and the things that happened between the characters. Slowly but surely they realize they have more in common with each other than they originally thought. It has a lot of twists and turns and it has a lot of different meanings; layers upon layers."

This is the third year and third production of "The American Playwright Series." The first year, they put on a production of "The Truman Decision," and the second year they performed "Rue Royale."

"This year we are expanding on the 'Playwright Series,'" said the theater professor. "At the heart of this series, we are producing new works by up-and-coming playwrights (working and living in America) that have never been produced before. We wanted to expand to include student-written works. We would like to take submissions from students from any university around, not just Morningside College. We are currently taking submissions through Dec. 1 for our June show."