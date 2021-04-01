Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
Nobody 4:15 5:15 7:15 8:15 9:55
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles 4:10 6:45 9:25
The Unholy 4:35 7:20 9:00
Raya and The Last Dragon 4:05 6:50 9:40
Tom and Jerry 4:00 6:35 9:20
Godzilla vs. Kong 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 10:00
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Chaos Walking 6:15
Godzilla vs. Kong 2:00 2:30 3:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00
Nobody 2:15 4:15 4:45 6:45 7:15 9:15
Raya and The Last Dragon 2:15 3:15 5:15 8:15
Tom & Jerry 2:15 4:45 7:30
The Unholy 3:45 6:30 9:15
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Girl Who Believes in Miracle 7:15 9:45
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00 9:45
Nobody 7:30 9:55
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
The Girl Who Believes in Miracle 7:15 9:45
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00 9:45
Nobody 7:30 9:55
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Tom and Jerry 7:10
The Courier 7:20
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:25
Raya and The Last Dragon 7:15
Nobody 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Chaos Walking 6:50 9:10
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00 9:30
Nobody 7:10 9:20