Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

Nobody 4:15 5:15 7:15 8:15 9:55

The Girl Who Believes in Miracles 4:10 6:45 9:25

The Unholy 4:35 7:20 9:00

Raya and The Last Dragon 4:05 6:50 9:40

Tom and Jerry 4:00 6:35 9:20

Godzilla vs. Kong 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 10:00

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Chaos Walking 6:15

Godzilla vs. Kong 2:00 2:30 3:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00

Nobody 2:15 4:15 4:45 6:45 7:15 9:15

Raya and The Last Dragon 2:15 3:15 5:15 8:15

Tom & Jerry 2:15 4:45 7:30

The Unholy 3:45 6:30 9:15

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

The Girl Who Believes in Miracle 7:15 9:45

Godzilla vs. Kong  7:00 9:45

Nobody 7:30 9:55 

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

The Girl Who Believes in Miracle 7:15 9:45

Godzilla vs. Kong  7:00 9:45

Nobody 7:30 9:55 

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Tom and Jerry 7:10

The Courier 7:20

Godzilla vs. Kong  7:25

Raya and The Last Dragon 7:15

Nobody 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Chaos Walking 6:50 9:10

Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00 9:30

Nobody 7:10 9:20

krullcinemas.com

