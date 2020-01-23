Showtimes
View Comments

Showtimes

{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

The Gentlemen (R) 4:30 7:15 10:00 

The Turning (PG-13) 4:35 7:00 9:25

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Gentlemen (R) 10:50 1:35 4:15 7:00 9:40

The Turning (PG-13) 11:45 2:15 4:35

The Turning (PG-13) 7:30 9:50

Frozen II (PG) 1:05 3:45

Dolittle (PG) 11:15 1:55 4:20

Dolittle (PG) 6:50 9:15

Bad Boys for Life (R) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00 

Bad Boys for Life (R) 12:00 2:45 5:30 8:15

Underwater (PG-13) 2:30 5:00 7:20 9:40

Just Mercy (PG-13) 10:35 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:50

1917 (R) 10:45 1:25 4:05 6:45 9:30

Spies in Disguise (PG) 10:30 1:35 4:00

Little Women (PG) 11:00 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:30

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 12:10 3:20 6:35 9:45

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:25 7:10 9:55

Knives Out (PG-13) 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:05 9:55

Frozen II (PG) 10:40 6:15 8:45

Joker (R) 7:10 10:00

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa 

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Knives Out (PG-13) 6:30

Dolittle (PG) 6:45 

Little Women (PG) 7:00

Pioneer 3

110 S. 11th St.

Nebraska City, Nebraska

402-873-6487

www.mainstreetheatres.com

1917 (R) 6:45 9:25

Knives Out (PG-13) 6:30 9:20

Dolittle (PG) 7:00 9:20 

Legacy 3

712 W. Sheridan

Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Little Women (PG) 6:30

Dolittle (PG) 7:00

Underwater (PG-13) 6:45

Cinema 4

251 N. Main Ave., 106

Sioux Center, Iowa 

712-722-4665

www.fridleytheatres.com

1917 (R) 4:00 7:00 9:40 

Bad Boys for Life (R) 3:40 6:40 9:20

Dolittle (PG) 4:10 7:10 9:30

Underwater (PG-13) 4:20 6:30 8:50 

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 3:50 6:50 9:30

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St. Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St. Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News