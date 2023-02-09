Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Knock at the Cabin 4:15 7:15
Avatar: The Way of Water 6:30 7:00
80 for Brady 4:20 6:50
The Amazing Maurice 4:15 6:40
M3GAN 4:20 7:15
Plane 4:25 7:05
A Man Called Otto 4:00 7:20
Missing 4:05 7:20
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 4:10 7:10
The Whale 4:00
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
80 for Brady 7:30
Knock at the Cabin 7:00
A Man Called Otto 3:30 6:25
Plane 3:00 8:00
Avatar: The Way of Water 3:10
M3gan 3:30 6:25
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 4:30 7:05
Missing 3:25 6:05
The Whale 3:30
The Fabelmans 3:20
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;
712-564-1778
Knock at the Cabin 7:00
80 for Brady 7:25
A Man Called Otto 7:10
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
80 for Brady 7:15
Knock at the Cabin 7:30
Ghost 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Knock at the Cabin 7:00
80 for Brady 7:25
A Man Called Otto 7:10
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:20
Knock on the Cabin 7:15
A Man Called Otto 7:20
80 for Brady 7:20
The Amazing Maurice 7:25
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
80 for Brady 7:15
A Man Called Otto 7:00
Knock at the Cabin 7:30