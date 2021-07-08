Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
The Boss Baby: Family Business 1:10 1:40 4:10 6:45 7:15 9:45
The Forever Purge 1:25 1:55 4:25 4:55 7:00 7:30 9:30 10:00
Summer of Soul 1:35 4:20 7:05 9:30
F9: The Fast Saga 1:00 1:30 2:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:35
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 1:55 4:50 7:20 9:50
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 1:35 4:00 6:30 9:35
12 Mighty Orphans 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:35
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 1:35 4:20 7:50 9:55
Cruella 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:45
A Quiet Place Part II 1:50 4:40 7:15 9:40
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Black Widow 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:15 9:15
The Forever Purge 5:15 8:00
Summer of Soul 4:45 7:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Boss Baby: Family Business 7:15
F9: The Fast Saga 7:00
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 7:30
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
The Boss Baby: Family Business 7:15
F9: The Fast Saga 7:00
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 7:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
F:9 The Fast Saga 7:15
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 7:30
The Boss Baby: Family Business 7:20
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 6:40 9:20
The Forever Purge 7:25
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
F9: The Fast Saga 7:00
The Boss Baby: Family Business 7:15
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 7:30