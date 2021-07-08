 Skip to main content
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

The Boss Baby: Family Business 1:10 1:40 4:10 6:45 7:15 9:45

The Forever Purge 1:25 1:55 4:25 4:55 7:00 7:30 9:30 10:00

Summer of Soul 1:35 4:20 7:05 9:30

F9: The Fast Saga 1:00 1:30 2:00 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:35

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 1:55 4:50 7:20 9:50

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 1:35 4:00 6:30 9:35

12 Mighty Orphans 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:35

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 1:35 4:20 7:50 9:55

Cruella 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:45

A Quiet Place Part II 1:50 4:40 7:15 9:40

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Black Widow 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:15 9:15

The Forever Purge 5:15 8:00

Summer of Soul 4:45 7:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

The Boss Baby: Family Business 7:15

F9: The Fast Saga 7:00

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

The Boss Baby: Family Business 7:15

F9: The Fast Saga 7:00

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 7:30

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

F:9 The Fast Saga 7:15

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 7:30

The Boss Baby: Family Business 7:20

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 6:40 9:20

The Forever Purge 7:25

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

F9: The Fast Saga  7:00

The Boss Baby: Family Business 7:15

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 7:30

krullcinemas.com

