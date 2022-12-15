Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Avatar: The Way of Water 10:00 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4:00 4:45 6:30 7:00
Violent Night 4:05 6:15 6:30
Black Adam 4:00 7:05
Devotion 4:00 7:15
Strange World 4:10 5:00 6:45 7:30
The Menu 4:10 7:10
Spirited 4:10 7:15
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Avatar: The Way of Water 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00
The Menu 3:45
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 1:00 3:10 6:00 9:25
Black Adam 1:10
Strange World 1:15 4:25 6:55 9:25
Violent Night 1:10 3:15 6:45 9:30
Devotion 1:10
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;
712-564-1778
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00
Devotion 7:10
Violent Night 7:20
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
Avatar: The Way of Water 2:00 6:30
Strange World 7:30
Violent Night 7:20
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00
Devotion 7:10
Violent Night 7:20
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:15
Father Stu 7:30
Violent Night 7:25
Devotion 7:25
Strange World 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Devotion 7:30
Strange World 7:20
Violent Night 7:40