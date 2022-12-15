 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showtimes

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St.

712-277-8300

Avatar: The Way of Water 10:00 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4:00 4:45 6:30 7:00

Violent Night 4:05 6:15 6:30

Black Adam 4:00 7:05

Devotion 4:00 7:15

Strange World 4:10 5:00 6:45 7:30

The Menu 4:10 7:10

Spirited 4:10 7:15

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Avatar: The Way of Water 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00

The Menu 3:45

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 1:00 3:10 6:00 9:25

Black Adam 1:10

Strange World 1:15 4:25 6:55 9:25

Violent Night 1:10 3:15 6:45 9:30

Devotion 1:10

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;

712-564-1778

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00

Devotion 7:10

Violent Night 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487

Avatar: The Way of Water 2:00 6:30

Strange World 7:30

Violent Night 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2245

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00

Devotion 7:10

Violent Night 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:15

Father Stu 7:30

Violent Night 7:25

Devotion 7:25

Strange World 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Devotion 7:30

Strange World 7:20

Violent Night 7:40

krullcinemas.com

