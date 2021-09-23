Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Copshop 4:35 7:15 9:50
Cry Macho 4:00 4:30 6:45 7:15 9:15 9:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:55
Candyman 4:45 7:30 9:00 9:55
Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:00 6:30
Free Guy 4:20 7:00 9:45
Don't Breath 2 4:25 7:00 9:45
Jungle Cruise 4:40 6:50 9:40
Stillwater 4:05 6:50 9:30
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:00 4:30 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:15
Copshop 5:00 7:40
Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:30 7:450
Candyman 5:00 7:30
Free Guy 4:45 7:30
Jungle Cruise 4:00 7:10
Don't Breathe 5:10
Malignant 3:45 7:00 7:40
Suicide Squad 7:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:00 9:55
Malignant 7:30 9:45
Cry Macho 7:15 9:45
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:00
Malignant 7:15
Stillwater 6:45
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:00 9:55
Malignant 7:30 9:45
Cry Macho 7:15 9:45
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Free Guy 6:35 9:25
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 6:30 9:25
Copshop 6:35 9:15
Night House 6:30 9:15
Cry Macho 6:45 9:20
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:15
Stillwater 7:00
Malignant 7:30