Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Copshop 4:35 7:15 9:50

Cry Macho 4:00 4:30 6:45 7:15 9:15 9:45

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:55

Candyman 4:45 7:30 9:00 9:55

Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:00 6:30 

Free Guy 4:20 7:00 9:45

Don't Breath 2 4:25 7:00 9:45

Jungle Cruise 4:40 6:50 9:40

Stillwater 4:05 6:50 9:30

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:00 4:30 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:15

Copshop 5:00 7:40

Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:30 7:450

Candyman 5:00 7:30

Free Guy 4:45 7:30

Jungle Cruise 4:00 7:10

Don't Breathe 5:10 

Malignant 3:45 7:00 7:40

Suicide Squad 7:00 

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:00 9:55

Malignant 7:30 9:45

Cry Macho 7:15 9:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:00

Malignant 7:15

Stillwater 6:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:00 9:55

Malignant 7:30 9:45

Cry Macho 7:15 9:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Free Guy 6:35 9:25

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 6:30 9:25

Copshop 6:35 9:15

Night House 6:30 9:15 

Cry Macho 6:45 9:20

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:15

Stillwater 7:00 

Malignant 7:30

krullcinemas.com

