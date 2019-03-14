Try 3 months for $3

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 11:15 1:00 4:00 7:20 9:20 10:20

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 12:15 2:45 3:45 6:15 7:00 10:00

Tyler Perry's A Medea Family Funeral (PG-13) 12:00 3:15 6:00 9:00

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 11:00 1:45 4:20 7:10 9:50

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 1:30 6:40

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 12:45 3:25 6:20 9:05

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 1:15 6:50

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 4:25 9:40

The Upside (PG-13) 3:50 9:25

Wonder Park 3D (PG) 5:15 10:10

Wonder Park (PG) 11:30 2:30 7:45

Captive State (PG-13) 11:05 1:55 4:50 7:30 10:15

Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:30

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (PG) 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Wonder Park 3D (PG) 12:15 2:30 5:10 8:10

Wonder Park (Luxury Recliners) (PG) 11:10 1:30 4:10 7:15 9:30

Captive State (PG-13) 11:30 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:55

Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 11:15 2:15 5:15 8:15

Five Feet Apart (Luxury Recliners) (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:05 9:50

Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 12:00 3:00 6:00 9:00

Captain Marvel ACX (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00

Captain Marvel (Luxury Recliners) (PG-13) 11:00 2:00 5:00 8:00

Greta (R) 11:30 2:05 5:00 7:30 10:00

Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:45

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 11:45 1:45 6:45 9:15

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 11:05 4:10 6:45 9:20

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 1:35 4:20 7:05 9:50

Cold Pursuit (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:50

Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:05 1:35 4:25

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Cold Pursuit (R) 7:15 9:50

Wonder Park (PG) 7:30 9:30

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Cold Pursuit (R) 7:15 9:40

Wonder Park (PG) 7:30 9:35

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Captive State (PG-13) 1:35 4:35 7:20 9:50

Cold Pursuit (R) 1:10 4:15 7:10 9:45

Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:45

Wonder Park (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:20

Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 2:00 5:00

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 9:55

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

Captive State (PG-13) 7:15 9:50

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:55

Cold Pursuit (R) 7:20 10:00

Wonder Park (PG) 7:05 9:40

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Cold Pursuit (R) 7:15 9:50

Wonder Park (PG) 7:30 9:30

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

See website for showtimes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments