Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Bullet Train 3:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
D.C. League of Super-Pets 1:00 1:30 4:00 4:30 6:45 7:15 9:20 9:45
Easter Sunday 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:35
Nope 1:15 4:00 7:00 10:00
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 1:05 3:50 6:40 9:30
Vengeance 1:50 4:35 7:10 9:45
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 1:20 4:10
Where the Crawdads Sing 1:05 4:05 6:55 9:50
Thor: Love and Thunder 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:55
Minions: The Rise of Gru 1:20 3:45 6:40 9:15 9:55
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Bullet Train 12:15 3:20 6:30 9:45
D.C. League of Super-Pets 12:00 3:00 6:00 9:00
Easter Sunday 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
D.C. League of Super-Pets 7:00
Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:20
Where the Crawdads Sing 7:10
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
D.C. League of Super-Pets 7:00
Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:20
Where the Crawdads Sing 7:10
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
D.C. League of Super-Pets 7:00
Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:20
Where the Crawdads Sing 7:10
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Thor: Love and Thunder 7:15
Nope 7:15
Where the Crawdads Sing 7:30
D.C. League of the Super-Pets 7:25
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
D.C. League of the Super-Pets 7:20
Nope 7:30
Thor: Love and Thunder 7:40