 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Bullet Train 3:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

D.C. League of Super-Pets 1:00 1:30 4:00 4:30 6:45 7:15 9:20 9:45

Easter Sunday 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:35

Nope 1:15 4:00 7:00 10:00

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 1:05 3:50 6:40 9:30

Vengeance 1:50 4:35 7:10 9:45 

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 1:20 4:10

Where the Crawdads Sing 1:05 4:05 6:55 9:50

People are also reading…

Thor: Love and Thunder 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:55

Minions: The Rise of Gru 1:20 3:45 6:40 9:15 9:55

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Bullet Train 12:15 3:20 6:30 9:45

D.C. League of Super-Pets 12:00 3:00 6:00 9:00

Easter Sunday 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

D.C. League of Super-Pets 7:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:20

Where the Crawdads Sing 7:10

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

D.C. League of Super-Pets 7:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:20

Where the Crawdads Sing 7:10

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

D.C. League of Super-Pets 7:00

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:20

Where the Crawdads Sing 7:10

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Thor: Love and Thunder 7:15

Nope 7:15 

Where the Crawdads Sing 7:30

D.C. League of the Super-Pets 7:25

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

D.C. League of the Super-Pets 7:20

Nope 7:30

Thor: Love and Thunder 7:40

krullcinemas.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Siouxland Strange

Siouxland Strange

Blood is thicker (and more incriminating) than waterCue the "Dragnet" theme song. Blood drops left on a broken window have led to the arrest o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News