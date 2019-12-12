LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Black Christmas (PG-13) 3:00 5:30 8:00 10:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) (3D) 1:30 7:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:30
Richard Jewell (R) 7:15
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Richard Jewell (R) 6:45 9:40
Richard Jewell (R) (Recliners) 10:45 1:40 4:35
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) (Recliners) 6:15 9:00
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) (ACX) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 9:55
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 10:00 12:00 1:00 2:45 3:45 5:30 8:15
Black Christmas (PG-13) (Recliners) 7:30 9:45
Black Christmas (PG-13) 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:45 8:30 10:15
Dark Waters (PG-13) 10:20 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40
Playmobil: The Movie (PG) 10:10 12:30
Queen & Slim (R) 10:20 1:15 4:10 7:05 9:55
Knives Out (Recliners) (PG-13) 9:30
Knives Out (PG-13) 10:15 1:15 4:15 7:15
21 Bridges (R) 2:50 5:15 7:35 10:00
Frozen 2 (PG) (Recliners) 10:30 11:15 1:00 2:00 3:30 4:30 7:00
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 11:05 1:40 4:15 6:50 9:20
Midway (PG-13) 3:45 6:45 9:45
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) 11:30 3:00 6:30 9:45
Last Christmas (PG-13) 10:40 1:15
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) 6:30 9:40
Frozen 2 (PG) 6:45 9:15
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 6:45 9:30
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 7:00 9:25
Frozen 2 (PG) 6:35 9:15
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.
605-624-3331