Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Magic Mike's Last Dance 1:25 4:15 7:10 9:55
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00 9:00 9:55
Knock at the Cabin 4:15 7:15
Avatar: The Way of Water 4:50 7:00
80 for Brady 4:20 6:50
Marlowe 4:15 7:15
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 7:00
Maybe I Do 4:20 7:30
M3GAN 4:20 7:15
Plane 4:25 7:05
A Man Called Otto 4:00
Missing 4:05 7:20
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 4:10 7:10
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Magic Mike's Last Dance 1:20 4:10 6:50 9:40
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 3:00 3:30 4:00 5:00 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:00
Marlowe 4:30 7:15
80 for Brady 7:30
Knock at the Cabin 7:00
A Man Called Otto 3:30 6:25
Plane 3:00 8:00
Avatar: The Way of Water 3:10
M3gan 3:30 6:25
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 4:30 7:05
Missing 3:25 6:05
The Whale 3:30
The Fabelmans 3:20
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;
712-564-1778
Ant-Man and the Moth: Quantumania 7:00
80 for Brady 7:25
A Man Called Otto 7:10
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
Ant-Man and the Moth: Quantumania 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Ant-Man and the Moth: Quantumania 7:00
80 for Brady 7:25
A Man Called Otto 7:10
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:20
Knock on the Cabin 7:15
A Man Called Otto 7:20
80 for Brady 7:20
Maybe I Do 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
80 for Brady 7:10
Maybe I Do 7:20
Knock at the Cabin 7:30