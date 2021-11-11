Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Clifford the Big Red Dog 4:00 7:00 9:30
Eternals 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 7:30 8:30 9:00 9:30
Spencer 4:00 6:55 9:35
Antlers 4:20 9:20
Last Night in Soho 7:05
My Hero Academia: Word Heroes' Mission 4:25 9:55
Ron's Gone Wrong 4:00 6:30
The French Dispatch 4:25 7:05 9:45
Halloween Kills 7:20 9:10
No Time to Die 4:15 7:45
Dune 4:15 7:45
The Addams Family 2 4:35 6:50
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:45 7:15 9:40
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:00
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Clifford the Big Red Dog 3:45 6:30
Eternals 3:00 3:30 5:30 6:45 7:15
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35
Ron's Gone Wrong 7:00
Eternals 7:30 9:30
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35
Ron's Gone Wrong 7:00
Eternals 7:30 9:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35
Ron's Gone Wrong 7:00
Eternals 7:30 9:30
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Eternals 6:30 9:30
Dune 6:35 9:30
The French Dispatch 6:45 9:45
Clifford the Big Red Dog 6:35 9:45
Jesus Music 6:45 9:45
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Dune 6:15 9:15
Ron's Gone Wrong 6:30 9:00
Last Night in Soho 6:45 9:30