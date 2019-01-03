LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Due to the early holiday deadline, showtimes were unavailable. See website for details.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Due to the early holiday deadline, showtimes were unavailable. See website for details.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Due to the early holiday deadline, showtimes were unavailable. See website for details.
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Due to the early holiday deadline, showtimes were unavailable. See website for details.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Due to the early holiday deadline, showtimes were unavailable. See website for details.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Due to the early holiday deadline, showtimes were unavailable. See website for details.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Due to the early holiday deadline, showtimes were unavailable. See website for details.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Due to the early holiday deadline, showtimes were unavailable. See website for details.