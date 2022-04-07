Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Ambulance 4:00 7:00 9:55
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 4:00 6:00 7:00 8:55 10:00
Morbius 4:30 7:15 9:55
Never Forget Tibet 7:00
The Lost City 4:15 5:00 6:15 7:45
The Batman 3:50 5:00 6:00 7:00 7:30
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie 4:10 7:05
Dog 4:20 6:50
Uncharted 4:05 7:10
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania 4:30
X 4:40 7:20
The Outfit 6:50
Infinite Storm 4:45 7:15
Sing 2 4:15
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3:50 7:10
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Ambulance 3:00 6:15 9:30
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 3:00 6:00 9:55
Morbius 4:00 7:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Morbius 7:15
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 7:00
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Morbius 7:15
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Morbius 7:15
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 7:00
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
The Batman 7:00
Lost City 7:15
X 7:20
Morbius 7:20
Jujustsu Kaisen 0: The Movie 7:25
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Lost City 7:30
Wolfe and Lion 7:15
Morbius 7:45