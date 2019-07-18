{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:15 1:40 2:55 4:45 7:50 9:00

Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:45 1:15 4:00 6:30 9:15

Crawl (R) 12:30 3:15 5:45 8:15 10:25

Stuber (R) 10:25 1:35 4:15 7:15 9:50

Aladdin (PG) 11:15 2:45 6:05

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:00 3:35 6:15 9:30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 11:45 2:15 4:40

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 9:05

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 12:00

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 7:00 10:00

The Lion King (3D) (PG) 10:30 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 7:30 8:30 10:25

The Lion King (PG) 10:00 11:00 12:55 2:00 3:45 5:00 6:00 6:45 8:00 9:45

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Lion King (PG) 3:30 5:30 6:30 8:30

The Lion King (3D) (PG) 11:30 2:30

The Lion King (ACX) (PG) 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45

The Lion King (Recliners) (PG) 10:30 11:00 12:00 1:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:00 6:00 7:30 8:00 9:00 10:15

Crawl (R) 10:40 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45 9:55

Stuber (R) 11:15 1:50 4:40 7:25 9:45

Midsommar (R) 10:00 9:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:05 11:05 1:05 2:05 4:05 5:05 7:05 8:05 9:55

Yesterday (PG-13) 10:50 1:40 4:20 7:10 9:45

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:05 7:20 9:50

Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:15 6:45 9:15

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:30 1:35

Rocketman (R) 10:20 1:20 4:05

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 4:10 7:05 9:55

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Lion King (3D) (PG) 1:15 9:50

The Lion King (PG) 4:15 7:15

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Yesterday (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Lion King (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50

Yesterday (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:55

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Lion King (PG) 10:45 11:15 1:10 1:30 2:00 4:10 5:00 7:10 7:30 8:00 9:45

Stuber (R) 11:10 1:35 4:35 7:25 9:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 10:55 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 11:00 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:45

Crawl (R) 11:05 1:45 4:45 7:35 9:40

The Lion King (3D) (PG) 4:30 10:00

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Lion King (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:45

Stuber (R) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50

Yesterday (PG-13) 1:20 3:50 6:20 8:50

Crawl (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Lion King (PG) 7:15 9:50

Yesterday (PG-13) 7:25 9:55

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

See website for showtimes.

