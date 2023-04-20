Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Air 4:15 7:15 9:55
The Super Mario Bros Movie 4:00 4:20 4:40 5:00 7:00 7:20 7:40 9:35 9:55
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 4:15 7:15 9:30
John Wick: Chapter Four 4:20 8:00
Mafia Mamma 4:15 6:50 9:25
Renfield 5:00 7:20 9:40
Suzume 4:00 6:45 9:30
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Super Mario Bros Movie 5:00 7:30
Renfield 5:00 8:00
Suzume 4:15 7:15
Mafia Mamma 7:30
Evil Dead Rise 7:00
The Pope's Exorcist 7:45
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant 7:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:00
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7:20
His Only Son 7:10
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:15
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7:00
John Wick: Chapter Four 7:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:00
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7:20
His Only Son 7:10
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7:15
Air 7:20
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:30
The Pope's Exorcist 7:20
Renfield 7:25
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7:25
His Only Son 7:40
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:30