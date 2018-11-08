Try 1 month for 99¢

LOCAL THEATERS

Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 12:45 3:50 7:00 10:05

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 12:10 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:15

Halloween (R) 6:45 9:30

A Star Is Born (R) 12:20 3:25

The Grinch (PG) 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00

The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:10

Overlord (R) 1:45 4:40 7:35 10:15

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Beautiful Boy (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40

Overlord (R) 11:30 2:05 4:40 7:15 8:30 9:50

The Grinch (PG) 11:45 1:00 2:00 3:10 4:10 5:20 6:30 7:30 8:40 9:40

The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 8:30 9:55

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 11:00 1:25 4:00 7:00 9:20

Nobody's Fool (R) 11:15 1:45 4:15 7:10 9:45

Halloween (R) 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:50

The Hate You Give (PG-13) 1:00 4:10

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) 11:20 1:35 3:50 6:15

A Star is Born (R) 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:45

Venom (PG-13) 7:15 9:55

Smallfoot (PG) 11:05 1:25 3:45 6:05

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Grinch (PG) 7:15 9:30

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:30 9:40

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Grinch (PG) 7:15 9:30

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:30 9:45

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Grinch (PG) 7:15 9:30

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:30 9:45

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Overlord (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 1:20 4:15 7:20 9:45

The Grinch (PG) 1:15 2:15 4:15 5:15 7:15 9:30

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 9:50

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:20

Halloween (R) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:50

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 7:15 9:45

The Grinch (PG) 7:10 9:30

Overlord (R) 7:20 9:50

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:05 9:20

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Grinch (PG) 7:15 9:30

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:30 9:40

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments