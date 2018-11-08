LOCAL THEATERS
Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 12:45 3:50 7:00 10:05
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 12:10 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:15
Halloween (R) 6:45 9:30
A Star Is Born (R) 12:20 3:25
The Grinch (PG) 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00
The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:10
Overlord (R) 1:45 4:40 7:35 10:15
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Beautiful Boy (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40
Overlord (R) 11:30 2:05 4:40 7:15 8:30 9:50
The Grinch (PG) 11:45 1:00 2:00 3:10 4:10 5:20 6:30 7:30 8:40 9:40
The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 8:30 9:55
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 11:00 1:25 4:00 7:00 9:20
Nobody's Fool (R) 11:15 1:45 4:15 7:10 9:45
Halloween (R) 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:50
The Hate You Give (PG-13) 1:00 4:10
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) 11:20 1:35 3:50 6:15
A Star is Born (R) 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:45
Venom (PG-13) 7:15 9:55
Smallfoot (PG) 11:05 1:25 3:45 6:05
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
The Grinch (PG) 7:15 9:30
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:30 9:40
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
The Grinch (PG) 7:15 9:30
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:30 9:45
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
The Grinch (PG) 7:15 9:30
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:30 9:45
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Overlord (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55
The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 1:20 4:15 7:20 9:45
The Grinch (PG) 1:15 2:15 4:15 5:15 7:15 9:30
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 9:50
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:20
Halloween (R) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:50
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 7:15 9:45
The Grinch (PG) 7:10 9:30
Overlord (R) 7:20 9:50
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:05 9:20
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
The Grinch (PG) 7:15 9:30
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) 7:30 9:40