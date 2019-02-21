LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 12:50 3:50 6:55 9:50
Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 11:50 2:30 5:00 7:45 10:15
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 3D (PG) 11:30 4:55 7:35
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 2:00 10:15
What Men Want (R) 12:15 3:10 6:25 9:15
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 11:40 1:55 4:15 7:00 9:35
Glass (PG-13) 7:15 10:10
The Prodigy (R) 3:30 6:20 9:10
Aquaman (PG-13) 12:00
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 1:00 9:25
Miss Bela (PG-13) 4:00 6:45
A Dog's Way Home (PG) 11:35 2:05 4:35 7:20 9:55
The Upside (PG-13) 12:45 6:35 9:30
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 1:30 4:30
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 3D (PG) 2:15 10:10
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 11:25 3:40 4:45 7:25
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 12:30 3:20 6:15 9:00
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 3D (PG) 3:30 8:30
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 11:30 12:30 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 6:00 7:00 9:30
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 11:05 1:40 4:15 7:15 9:45
Run the Race (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:20 6:50 9:20
Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 5:00
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 11:00 2:00 8:00
Alita: Battle Angel ACX (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:25 7:20 9:50
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 11:45 2:10 4:40 7:20 9:40
Cold Pursuit (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:50
Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:10 6:45 9:15
Glass (PG-13) 8:00
The Upside (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:20 7:10 10:00
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 7:20 9:40
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00
Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 9:45
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:30
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:10 9:35
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:40
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:20 9:30
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:20 9:40
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:35
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:40
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:30
Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 1:35 4:35 7:25 9:45
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:35
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:05 9:25
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:40
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 7:20 9:50
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:10 9:35
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:05 9:30
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:10 9:30
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:20 9:40
See website for showtimes.