LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 12:50 3:50 6:55 9:50

Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 11:50 2:30 5:00 7:45 10:15

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 3D (PG) 11:30 4:55 7:35

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 2:00 10:15

What Men Want (R) 12:15 3:10 6:25 9:15

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 11:40 1:55 4:15 7:00 9:35

Glass (PG-13) 7:15 10:10

The Prodigy (R) 3:30 6:20 9:10

Aquaman (PG-13) 12:00

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 1:00 9:25

Miss Bela (PG-13) 4:00 6:45

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 11:35 2:05 4:35 7:20 9:55

The Upside (PG-13) 12:45 6:35 9:30

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 1:30 4:30

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 3D (PG) 2:15 10:10

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 11:25 3:40 4:45 7:25

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 12:30 3:20 6:15 9:00

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 3D (PG) 3:30 8:30

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 11:30 12:30 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 6:00 7:00 9:30

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 11:05 1:40 4:15 7:15 9:45

Run the Race (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:20 6:50 9:20

Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 5:00

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 11:00 2:00 8:00

Alita: Battle Angel ACX (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:25 7:20 9:50

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 11:45 2:10 4:40 7:20 9:40

Cold Pursuit (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:50

Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:10 6:45 9:15

Glass (PG-13) 8:00

The Upside (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:20 7:10 10:00

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 7:20 9:40

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00

Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 9:45

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:30

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:10 9:35

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:20 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:20 9:40

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:35

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:40

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:30

Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 1:35 4:35 7:25 9:45

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:35

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:05 9:25

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:40

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 7:20 9:50

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:10 9:35

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:05 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:10 9:30

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:20 9:40

See website for showtimes.

