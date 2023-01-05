Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Avatar: The Way of Water 10:00 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00
Babylon 10:15 2:15 6:15
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 12:00 3:30 7:00
Violent Night 10:35 1:30 4:20 7:00 10:00
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 10:15 11:30 1:00 1:45 2:15 3:45 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:15 7:45 9:00 9:45
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 2:00 6:10 9:45
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Avatar: The Way of Water 11:00 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:30
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 10:00 12:30 7:00 10:00
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 1:00 3:10 6:00 9:25
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 2:00 5:10 8:30
Babylon 3:00 6:00 9:30
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;
712-564-1778
Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:15
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody 7:30
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
Avatar: The Way of Water 2:00 6:30
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 1:30 4:00 4:30 7:00 7:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:15
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody 7:30
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:15
Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00 7:30 8:00
Violent Night 7:25
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00 8:00
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:30