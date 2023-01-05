Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St.

712-277-8300

Avatar: The Way of Water 10:00 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00

Babylon 10:15 2:15 6:15

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 12:00 3:30 7:00

Violent Night 10:35 1:30 4:20 7:00 10:00

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 10:15 11:30 1:00 1:45 2:15 3:45 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:15 7:45 9:00 9:45

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 2:00 6:10 9:45

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Avatar: The Way of Water 11:00 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:30

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 10:00 12:30 7:00 10:00

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 1:00 3:10 6:00 9:25

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 2:00 5:10 8:30

Babylon 3:00 6:00 9:30

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;

712-564-1778

Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:15

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody 7:30

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487

Avatar: The Way of Water 2:00 6:30

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 1:30 4:00 4:30 7:00 7:30

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2245

Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:15

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody 7:30

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:15

Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00 7:30 8:00

Violent Night 7:25

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:30

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Avatar: The Way of Water 7:00 8:00

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:30